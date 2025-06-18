Final plans drawn up for £4 million refurbishment of Wellington Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans for the £4 million refurbishment of Wellington Market have been finalised following consultation with traders.

The plans involve a complete redesign of the market's internal layout to improve accessibility, and a series of projects to repair and improve the building's historic fabric.

There will also be an improved, covered outdoor space for events, an enhanced food court and expanded toilet facilities.

Latest artist’s impressions of how the market will look

Telford & Wrekin Council says the work, which is set to start this summer, aims to "retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new, small independent businesses".

Contractor Pave Aways Ltd will be taking out work alongside Leeds-based Group Ginger Architects, which has designed other market projects including Doncaster Corn Exchange and Scarborough Market Hall.

To ensure traders can continue to operate during the works, the council is also providing a rent-free period for the duration that any trader is temporarily moved during the works. The council also stated that the market will remain open throughout the works.

Traders are also being given a rental concession of 50 per cent up to the point they are moved and an additional rental concession of 50 per cent for the first six months of trading in their permanent location.

Latest artist’s impressions of how the market will look

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, Councillor Ollie Vickers, said: “We’ve worked closely with traders since the initial plans for the market were shared with them and are pleased that after taking all their feedback on board we’re now in a position to finalise plans so work can start imminently.

“It’s essential that we carry out this investment works now, otherwise the market’s future is in serious jeopardy.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.

“We will continue to work closely with traders during the refurbishment and we want to encourage people to continue to use the market and support our traders as the market will be open as usual throughout the works.”