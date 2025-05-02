Sneak-peek inside multi-million pound refurbishment plan for Wellington Market - this is what we think

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week, staff from Telford & Wrekin Council, contractors from PaveAways and architects from Group Ginger unveiled the first slither of their plans to refurbish Wellington Market.

When I first heard about the refurb, I was worried about the incoming gentrification of my beloved market hall - that it would stop being somewhere to pick up your fruit and veg and start being somewhere that men with handlebar moustaches tried to teach me which craft ale would best suit my star sign.

To me, the plans looked great. The layout makes sense, the drawings weren't garish, there wasn't a mood board with neon signs reading 'Great Vibes Only'. It looked like Wellington, just better.

More than £4million will be spent on the refurb - two-thirds of which will be ploughed into fixing and protecting the fabric of the Victorian market hall.

"It's safe to say it's been neglected under the previous ownership," a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said.