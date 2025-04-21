99.9MW battery storage scheme planned for Buildwas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greenfield Energy Developments Limited say the system’s lithium-ion batteries will store enough electrical energy to power roughly 160,000 homes for two hours on a full charge.

The company has identified 2.43 hectares of land north of Buildwas Bank (the A4169) and east of Buildwas, for the 1.3 hectare compound.

The Ironbridge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) would include 52 battery containers measuring 2.896m in height.

The site is in Shropshire Council’s area but only some 300m from the Telford & Wrekin Council boundary.

And it is close to the site of the former fossil fuel powered Ironbridge Power Station where it is proposed to make a connection to the grid.

Agents DWD Property and Planning Limited have told Shropshire Council planners that the energy from the 99.9 megawatt system is important to meet Shropshire’s future energy needs.

A map of the area with the BESS facility outlined in red. Map generated by Shropshire Council's website

They would take power from renewable sources like wind and solar and store excess energy until demand is greater than supply.

Planning permission is being sought to operate the proposed BESS for a “temporary period of up to 45 years,” say the agents.

“After this point, and the cessation of energy operations the infrastructure would be removed and the site restored to its present (agricultural) use and condition, except for the landscaping which would be retained.”

They say the nearest residential property is at least 165m away.

“The provision of sufficient storage facilities to support decarbonisation of the Shropshire Council is of critical importance,” they add.

The Design and Access statement submitted with the application says energy storage safety will be managed by the installation and retention of cooling, monitoring and fire protection systems and through regular inspections and maintenance.

“Should a fire occur at the site and the fire suppression system is activated, containment of firewater will be required on site to isolate potentially contaminated discharges,” they add.

There will be no permanent/regular lighting, but emergency/intermittent and task lighting is proposed.

They urge planners to consider that the “planning balance” is “weighted significantly in favour” of the proposed development.

The application is currently out for a period of public consultation before the application is decided by Shropshire Council.

Full details can be found on the Shropshire Council planning website with the reference number 25/01270/FUL.