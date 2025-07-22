Conservative Member of the Senedd Laura Anne Jones has joined Reform UK

The move was announced by the party's leader Nigel Farage at the Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells on Tuesday.

It marks the most high-profile defection to Reform in Wales yet.

Laura Anne Jones said that the Conservative Party had become "unrecognisable" to her and "wasn't the party that I joined over three decades ago."

Welsh Conservative Leader Darren Millar MS has said he was 'disappointed' by the move.

"The Welsh Conservatives will not allow this to distract us from our national mission to boot Labour out and fix Wales," he said.

"In the meantime, we wish Laura all the very best in her new high tax and high spend party."

Laura Anne Jones currently serves as the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, Housing and the Armed Forces.

She was elected to the Senedd in July 2020 as the South Wales East MS.