Full list of places children in Shropshire can eat for free or less this Easter - from Burger King to Wildwood

It can be a stressful time for parents, especially coupled with rising bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Thinking about what to make for lunch can add additional pressure.

So we have rounded up a list of places in Shropshire where kids can eat at highly discounted prices - and sometimes, even free!

There’s a mix of chains and a few independent businesses on this list. If we have missed one, please email Geha Pandey at geha.pandey@nationalworld.com to add a business to this list.

Bella Italia

This popular Italian chain, with a site in Southwater Way, Telford Shopping Centre, is offering a kids meal for just £1 with the purchase of an adult main dish from Sunday - Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm, and all day Thursday.

Burger King

This burger restaurant chain, with sites across the county, is offering one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal, available April 7 to 20 this year. Orders must be made online via the app.

Pizza Express

This pizza restaurant giant is offering a free Piccolo meal (which includes dough balls, pizza or pasta and dessert) with the purchase of an adult main dish, available April 7 to 24.

Prezzo

A free three-course meal is available with every adult meal at this Italian chain, which has a site in Oswestry. This offer is available via March 31 to April 27.

The Gingerbread Man

Based in Market Drayton, this Greene King pub is offering one two free kids meals with the purchase of one adult meal from the main menu or the carvery this school holiday.

Wildwood

This Easter, kids can eat for just £1 with the purchase of an adult main dish at Wildwood, available April 4 to 20.

Côte Brasserie

At this French restaurant chain, which has a site in Shrewsbury, kids can eat free from April 4 to 21 with two complimentary courses for the under-12s when adults spend £20.

Zizzi

This Italian restaurant chain, which has a site in Telford, is offering kids a free Bambini meal with every adult main dish, available from April 6 to 27.

This offer is not available on Saturdays.

Asda Café

Kids can pick up a meal for just £1 all day, every day at Asda Cafe, which has a few sites across the county.

The meal deal was announced to continue to run in over 205 Asda Café’s all year round and not just during the school holidays earlier this year and does not require the purchase of an adult meal.

Morrisons Café

This supermarket giant, which has a few sites across the county, is offering one free kids meal with the purchase of any adult meal costing £5 or more.

Please note, Morrisons is set to shut many of its cafes across the country this year.

The Sheep Shed

This cafe and farm shop on the Shropshire/Cheshire border in Whitchurch is offering kids under the age of 10 a meal for half price with the purchase of an adult meal priced at £9.95 or more.

This offer is available from April 7 to 25.