Homes plan submitted for town centre

NuPlace Ltd, Telford and Wrekin Council’s wholly-owned housing provider, and Lovell Partnerships Ltd have applied to build the 36 houses and 10 flats on a two-and-a-half acre site west of Southwater Way.

Just over a quarter of the homes will be designated as affordable housing, if approved.

A design statement by Lovell says Eighty-two parking spaces would be provided but the designers aim “to ensure the care does not dominate”, and stress that the town’s bus and railway stations are nearby.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will decide on the proposal at a later date.

The statement, prepared by Lovell and BM3 Architects Ltd, says the site is directly south of the NFU Mutual offices.

“The scheme consists of a variety of dwelling sizes and forms including detached and semi-detached blocks,” it says.

“Houses vary in size from one-bedroom to four-bedroom dwellings.”

Blueprints show four one-bedroom flats, six two-bedroom flats, 12 two-bedroom houses, 16 three-bedroom houses and eight with four bedrooms. Of these, 34 homes would be available for private rent and 12 would be affordable and eighty-two parking spaces would be provided.

“Care has been taken to use a balance of communal parking and between dwellings to ensure that the car does not dominate,” the statement adds, pointing out that the Asda store, play areas, Telford bus and coach station and Telford Shopping Centre are all within a six-minute walk, with the railway station not far beyond.

Great Dawley Town Council, along with residents of Withywood Drive and Coachwell Close, Malinslee, will be among those asked for their view about the development in a consultation period that runs until Tuesday, July 14.