Morrisons to shut 52 cafes and 17 stores this year - full list of closures in the West Midlands

Morrisons will also be shutting 18 market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The chain said the closures come after the business found it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

The majority of staff members affected by the changes, which will be made over the next few months, are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

But there will be a total of around 365 employees at risk of redundancy.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

In most locations, the Morrisons cafe has a “bright future”, but a small number have specific local challenges which made closures “the only sensible option”, Rami added.

The chief executive said it was committed to the Market Street model – which offers fresh meals such as pizza, pies and rotisserie chicken for takeaway in some shops – but that parts of it were “simply uneconomic”.

Some fresh food counters or cafes in shops could be replaced with specialist offers from third-party companies.

Rami said: “Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues.

“We will of course take particular care to look after all of them well through the coming changes.”

Which Morrisons cafes are set to close in 2025?

The following Morrisons cafes in the West Midlands and Wales are set for closure:

Stirchley

Solihull Warwick Rd

Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales

Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales

Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire

Borehamwood – Hertfordshire

Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire

Which Morrisons Daily convenience shops are set to close in 2025?

The following Morrisons Daily convenience shops in the West Midlands is set for closure:

Great Barr Queslett Rd – Birmingham, West Midlands

Which Morrisons market kitchens are set to close in 2025?

The following Morrisons Market Kitchens in the West Midlands are set for closure:

Stoke Festival Park

Edgbaston - Birmingham

Which Morrisons florists are set to close in 2025?

The following Morrisons Florists in the West Midlands is set for closure:

Stirchley

Which Morrisons pharmacies are set to close in 2025?

The following Morrisons Pharmacy in the West Midlands is set for closure: