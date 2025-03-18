Thousands of independent pharmacies advised to take action amid funding row

Thousands of independent pharmacies across England have been advised to slash opening hours and services amid an ongoing row over funding.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has recommended its 6,000 members take collective action for the first time in its history from April 1 if there is no sufficient package agreed with the Government.

The organisation said it has “been left with little choice”.

It comes as the sector braces for hikes in employers’ national insurance rates and a rise in the national living wage.

The advice from the NPA could mean independent pharmacies serving notice on opening hours, leading to fewer being open during the evening and at weekends.

Free home deliveries couple also stop, with some services, such as providing emergency contraception and smoking cessation, withdrawn.

In November, about 3,300 independent community pharmacies took part in the unprecedented NPA ballot on collective action, meaning they can stop or reduce certain work as a way of collectively expressing concerns.

Of those who voted, 97.8% said they would serve notice on opening hours above the minimum required by their contract, meaning fewer will be open at evenings and weekends.

Pharmacies are contracted to open for 40 hours a week minimum, although most are open for 50 hours a week on average, the NPA claims.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the NPA, said: “We are advising our members to reduce their pharmacy opening hours or take other steps to limit costs in the short term, in order to safeguard patient services for the long term.

“This is not a step anyone of us wants to take, but we have been left with little choice because in just two weeks’ time new business costs will be hitting local NHS pharmacies across the country.

“It is better that we temporarily reduce access in the short term than to let pharmacies collapse altogether under the weight of unsustainable operating costs.”

According to the NPA, pharmacies are yet to receive any confirmation of funding for the 2024/25 or the 2025/26 financial years.

The trade association is recommending its members reduce opening hours or services until a funding deal is struck to allow them to meet additional cost pressures.

From April, the sector is faced with extra unfunded costs, including the rise in employer national insurance rates and the national living wage, as announced in the October Budget.

Mr Kaye added: “Pharmacies have shut in record numbers and those that are left are hanging on by their fingernails waiting for the delivery of a financial settlement that protects services on which millions of people rely.

“We hope that an offer from the government emerges by April 1 to cover the additional costs which pharmacies will face and start to plug the huge gap in funding created by 10 years of real terms cuts.

“If pharmacies do not get adequate funding, then patients risk losing access to their local pharmacy altogether, threatening their access to vital medicines and health services.”

Responding to the news, Benedict Knox, a spokesperson for Healthwatch England, said: “Many patients have seen their local pharmacist close or experienced temporary disruptions due to staff shortages.

“This issue especially impacts older people and is particularly acute in rural areas, where people often must travel further to visit their pharmacist.

“The National Pharmacy Association’s news will not affect every service, as not every community pharmacy is a member of the NPA, and it is up to each provider to decide if they will reduce services.

“However, it will concern people to hear that they could face further disruptions using their local pharmacist. If a community pharmacy does decide to cut its hours or services, it’s vital that it tells people in advance and advises them about where else they can go.

“We also urge the Government to conclude the negotiations with Community Pharmacy England as soon as possible to help to help assure the sector it will get help with the funding and staff challenges that exist and cause real access issues for patients.”

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of Independent Pharmacies Association, also warned of a “big acceleration” in closures.

“The number of pharmacies in England is quickly shrinking below 10,000 and this will no doubt impact on accessibility to pharmaceutical care for patients and the elderly and the vulnerable end up suffering,” she said.

“With the rise in employers’ NI (national insurance) in April, on top of the terrible funding situation pharmacies currently find themselves in, we are expecting a big acceleration in pharmacy closures unless the Treasury and ministers start realising the massive impact on patient care and the workload that will be added to the rest of NHS when pharmacies close.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it is “currently engaging with the sector on a settlement that will start to make it fit for the future”.

They added: “The National Pharmacy Association’s pre-emptive action will cause unnecessary disruption for patients and we urge them to reconsider.”