Stalker who insulted his ex on social media and harassed her as she drove away is banned from contacting her

Father-of-four Paul McGuigan, aged 42, left his victim “stressed, fearful and anxious” after his conduct in February 2023.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how McGuigan made accusations of the victim on her friend’s social media page.

He also saw the victim driving near the Co-op in Highley, near Bridgnorth, banging on the window and trying to speak to her. She drove off without engaging.

The victim said in an impact statement that McGuigan’s conduct had caused her “a great deal of stress”, and he caused her “fear and anxiety”.