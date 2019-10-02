Advertising
Car and tanker crash in Shropshire street
Emergency crews including an air ambulance have rushed to the scene of a car and tanker crash in Shropshire. The vehicles were involved in a collision, in Yeldside Gardens, in Cleobury Mortimer, at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place and its rescue tender was mobilised along with crews based in the town, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer also attended.
Crews used cutting gear to assist.
West Mercia Police and Hereford and Worcester Fire Service also attended. The brigade said a casualty was now in the care of the ambulance service.
