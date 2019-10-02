Menu

Advertising

Car and tanker crash in Shropshire street

By Deborah Hardiman | South Shropshire | News | Published:

Emergency crews including an air ambulance have rushed to the scene of a car and tanker crash in Shropshire. The vehicles were involved in a collision, in Yeldside Gardens, in Cleobury Mortimer, at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Air ambulance

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place and its rescue tender was mobilised along with crews based in the town, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer also attended.

Crews used cutting gear to assist.

West Mercia Police and Hereford and Worcester Fire Service also attended. The brigade said a casualty was now in the care of the ambulance service.

News Local Hubs South Shropshire
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News