Biker airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after rush-hour M54 crash in Telford

The crash involving one motorcycle on the M54 in Telford yesterday afternoon (August 14) resulted in the motorway being closed, with motorists diverted off the road as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered a medical episode, an ambulance service spokesperson said.

Both carriageways were closed

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene at Junction 4 (for Telford services) and 5 (at Telford town centre), and a Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter landed on the eastbound carriageway.

The air ambulance on the M54

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the M54, between Junctions 4 and 5, around 4.40pm yesterday (Thursday, August 14).

The road was closed for around an hour

"The rider was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. No arrests made."

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an RTC [road traffic collision] involving a motorbike on the M54 at Junction 4 in Telford at 4.37pm, yesterday and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a motorcyclist, a man, who is believed to have suffered a medical episode. He was treated for serious injuries and conveyed by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

A biker was airlifted to hospital

The motorway reopened just before 6pm, National Highways said.