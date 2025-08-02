Expansive south Shropshire property with modern one-bedroom annexe and equestrian facilities hits the market

Cherry Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer has hit the market with a guide price of £1.25 million with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

The property boasts approximately 4.75 acres of land featuring paddocks, stables, a range of outbuildings, a one-bedroom annexe, gardens and more.

Cherry Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

The "superb" main cottage is a stunning period five-bedroom home that has retained its character despite modernisation.

Meanwhile, the one-bedroom annexe is described as offering a range of potential uses, including for multi-generational living or as a holiday let.

The one-bedroom annexe. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

The property features a 20m by 40m "sand fibre menage" and a "grass-free track system" among its equestrian facilities.

The one bedroom annexe at Cherry Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

The listing says: "Cherry Cottage is a beautiful period property with modern additions sitting in 4.75 acres of idyllic Shropshire countryside. The property comes with the most wonderful annexe, a superb range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

The menage. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The property comes with the most wonderful and light-filled self-contained annexe which offers a tremendous range of uses including multi-generational living, holiday letting and more.

"The annexe accommodation comprises a beautiful large open-plan kitchen/sitting with full height glazing, a spacious double bedroom and an en-suite shower room.

The entrance to the one-bedroom annexe. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with some exceptionally well stocked herbaceous borders and shrubbery throughout. There is a superb kitchen garden area with raised beds and greenhouses.

Inside Cherry Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The property has a number of fenced paddocks and is ideal for equestrian purposes with a 20m by 40m sand fibre menage and a grass-free track system. There are stables with four loose boxes, a corner box and a tack room with a yard.

"There is a brilliant range of outbuildings including a steel framed shed with a roller shutter door providing exceptional storage. There is a superb home office which has air-source heating and air conditioning."

Cherry Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove.

The property features equestrian facilities including stables. Picture: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

