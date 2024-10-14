Firefighters' electric blanket warning after devastating bungalow fire in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire service was called to a property on Broomfield Road in Newport at around 1.20am on Saturday.

The bungalow had been almost entirely gutted by the blaze, with charred and exposed struts all that remained of the roof.

One woman who was said to have lived at the home had managed to escape the blaze, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it believes the likely cause of the devastating blaze was an electric blanket – but the condition of the building means officers are unable to carry out a full investigation.

But they have urged people to take precautions to ensure any electric blanket they are using is safe.

The fire destroyed the building

Station manager Adam Tempest said: "We believe the most probable cause of the fire was an electric blanket, however we were not able to carry out a full fire investigation due to the structural damage to the property and limited access.

"There are steps you can take to ensure your electric blanket is safe."

"These include:

Store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring.

Unplug blankets before you get into bed unless it has a thermostat control for safe all-night use.

Do not buy second hand blankets – they may not meet current safety standards.

Check regularly for wear and tear and don’t use if wires are visible or poking through the fabric.

Don’t use a blanket that has scorch marks or discolouration or if the control makes a buzzing sound when switched on.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use it as intended.

Liquids and electric blankets don’t mix. Do not use a hot water bottle or bring drinks nearby while you are using your blanket.

"Our thoughts are with the lady involved in this incident and we wish her quick recovery."