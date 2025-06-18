Shropshire farmer banned from keeping animals for five years after farm found in 'unsuitable' state

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Furber, from Whixall near Whitchurch, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (June 16) after being found guilty of five offences relating to the welfare of cattle, and one further offence for failing to carry out mandatory bovine tuberculosis (TB) testing at his holding.

In addition to being banned from keeping animals for five years with immediate effect, Mr Furber has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service and was ordered to pay £1,800 in costs to Shropshire Council.

The prosecution follows an investigation by Shropshire Council's animal health team into conditions at Rye Hills Farm. Officers carried out multiple inspections of the site that was found to have "fallen well below accepted standards" and deemed as "unsuitable" for animals, the council said.

Shropshire Council reported animals having access to scrap metal and other farm debris, an "unacceptable" mixing of male and female calves at the farm, and found adult animals without access to well-drained dry laying areas within the holding.

The offence related to failing to test animals for bovine TB came despite repeated advice from officers of Shropshire Council and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, Bernie Bentick said: "The animal health team at Shropshire Council work closely with farmers and other stakeholders to ensure welfare, disease control and traceability of livestock. This case demonstrates that we will use our powers to prosecute those who do not comply with the minimum standards of animal welfare.

"This ruling reinforces our commitment to ensuring the welfare of animals across the county. We will continue to take action against those who fail to meet their responsibilities."