Telford paedophile caught with stash of child sex abuse pictures is told to do unpaid work

Stuart Cartledge, aged 46, was caught after police were tipped off by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that he may have images depicting child sex abuse.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how Cartledge had 22 category C images as well as 176 prohibited images of children on a Samsung tablet.

His collection of sick material was accumulated over more than nine years from January 2013 to April 2022.