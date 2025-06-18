Rapper known as 'Gypsy General' admits punch in Newport which put man in intensive care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Arthur McDonagh attacked the man in Newport on November 19, 2022 and a four-day trial was due to start yesterday (June 17, 2025).

However, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

McDonagh has released rap songs in the past and one of the music videos features screengrabs of wanted appeals with his mugshot from when the police were hunting for him in relation to this assault.