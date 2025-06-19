Major A-road near Minsterley to shut for eight weeks this summer - everything you need to know

The second phase of work along the A488 Hope Valley will be carried out from June 30 to August 22.

During this phase, slope stabilisation will be completed on slips 1, 2, 3 and 4, along with recently identified kerbing and drainage work to redirect the surface water.

To ensure that the work is carried out safely and on time - and due to the narrow nature of the road - Shropshire Council has announced that a 24-hour road closure, seven days a week, will be in place.

The closure will be in place 24-hours, seven days a week. Photo: Shropshire Council

During this week, there will be no access for through traffic and a signed diversion route in place.

Road users may be able to choose an alternative route depending on their vehicles.

Gatemen at closure points will enable access for residents with homes within the closure, when safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Minsterley Motors will be providing a shuttle bus service due to the usual 553 service being disrupted.

The shuttle will run between Bishop’s Castle and Plox Green in accordance with the timetable.

Stops between Plox Green and Hemford Junction won’t be served during the closure.

Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “This an important and much-needed scheme and I want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out and the road is closed.

“We will make sure that the road is reopened as soon as possible upon completion of the work.”

Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, said: “I’m delighted that this work has been organised relatively quickly.

“This is a vital route from the south of the County to Shrewsbury for hospital visits, College, shopping and more. It is essential that HGVs use the diversion routes and not attempt the single track unsuitable roads around this closure, as that will cause chaos.”

The A488 at Hope Valley has experienced slope stabilisation problems with slopes on three sections of the road slipping towards the river.

Currently there are three sets of temporary traffic lights in place for the safety of the travelling public, and to ensure that the road remains passable.

Phase 1 of the work was carried out in March/April 2025 and included the clearance of vegetation and trees, detailed assessments of the highway drainage system, work on the local ditches and culverts, and a detailed assessment of the slopes within the closure area to ascertain the full extent of work required in phase 2.

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council, together with its partners Kier and WSP.