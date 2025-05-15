'A strong team raring to go' - Lib Dems reveal Shropshire Council's new cabinet line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Heather Kidd has announced the new line-up for Shropshire Council's cabinet after the Liberal Democrats secured a stunning victory in this month's elections, ousting the Conservatives who had led the authority for 16 years.

Councillor Kidd was confirmed as the group's new leader last week, which effectively made her the new leader of the council.

The new cabinet, which will be responsible for making major decisions about the council's services, is subject to confirmation which will take place at the first meeting of the new council on Thursday, May 22.

If confirmed, the new cabinet will be made up of Councillor Alex Wagner as deputy leader, responsible for communities; Councillor Roger Evans for finance; Councillor Ruth Houghton for social care; Councillor Andy Hall for children and education and Councillor David Walker for planning.

Councillor David Vasmer will be responsible for highways and the environment; Councillor James Owen for housing and leisure; Councillor Rob Wilson for transport and economic growth and Councillor Bernie Bentick for health and public protection.

The council meeting next week is also set to appoint cross-party chairs of scrutiny committees, a move which would be a first for a majority administration at Shropshire, to help open up council processes.

Councillor Kidd said: “We’ve brought together a strong team that is raring to go, serving communities across Shropshire as the new cabinet.

“There’s a really good breadth of experience, a number of strong public and private sector backgrounds, and councillors from all corners of the county.

“I believe this a very powerful mix of talent who will be laser-focused on delivering the change that Shropshire has voted for.

“This will mean reducing spend on consultants, repairing even more potholes, improving customer service across the council and resetting our relationship with town and parish councils to deliver better partnership working.

“Everyone knows that this will be difficult – and we still face a very tough financial situation – but the new administration is working to hit the ground running.

“We really feel that with fresh thinking and a new and different approach, we can change Shropshire Council for the better.”