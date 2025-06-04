'The new bus timetable isn’t working' - claims frustrated Ludlow bus driver as locals struggle to 'get to appointments'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brian Hutchins, who has been on the buses for 60 years, works for Minsterley Motors.

The firm is contracted by Shropshire Council to run the 701, 702 and 703 service in the town centre, as well as the 722 park and ride service from the Eco Park.

Kim Holroyd, from Ludlow 21 Sustainable Group, pictured with Councillor Alan Tapley. The group were asking people what they thought about the town\'s bus services. Picture: LDRS

Last November, the council made changes to the timetables, which it said was a result of requests made by residents and service users.

This includes making the park and ride bus serve all stops along Sheet Road, while the 703 service that operates in the middle of the day now serves Parys Road on both journeys.

Some of the questions people were asked about bus services in Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

However, the 701, 702 and 703 buses now only run every hour compared to every 30 minutes, while anyone who uses the 3pm services have to wait at Ludlow School for the pupils to board it.

“They don’t like it because they’re used to the half-hour service,” said Mr Hutchins.

A park and ride bus service runs in Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

“If they’ve got an appointment, sometimes they’ve got to leave two hours before it.

“I would have thought a 40 minute service would have been better, but they’ve cut it right in half and it’s not good.”

Councillor Stacey Harris, who represents Rockspring Ward on Ludlow Town Council, said she regularly uses the bus when her husband is at work.

“The bus times used to work when they were half an hour but the new timetable doesn’t work, especially with the 703 lunchtime service,” she said.

“The confusion with the service has meant that my son has missed appointments recently. I really need the bus service for everyone in the town, but the timings are off and communication isn’t great so you don’t know a lot of the time if the bus is coming.

Brian Hitchings, a bus driver for Minsterley Motors in Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

“The drivers are all so lovely though and I know the timetable issues aren’t their fault.”

Over two days, the Ludlow 21 Sustainable Transport Group (STG) were at the Assembly Rooms asking people what their experiences were since the changes were implemented.

“The only thing we really asked them was how often they use the town buses, and how important it is to their quality of life and if it would make a difference without a service,” said Kim Holroyd, from the STG.

“Other that, it’s been open ended and people have been telling us what their experiences have been. We had some replies that were kind of expected, and some that were something brand new.

Brian Hitchings, a bus driver for Minsterley Motors in Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

“Minsterley Motors, Shropshire Council and Ludlow Town Council have all been interested to hear about our informal survey. We will collate all the information and let them know what we’ve heard.

“Largely, people have been concerned about the timetable, punctuality and the route. Two or three of our neighbours have come in and spoken to us and they’ve said ‘this person won’t be able to come in and tell you themself because of the change in bus service – they’re no longer able to get into town’.

“Somebody in their 80s lives in the Parys Road end of town, and with the change in timetable, was really confused with the information and unwilling to come into town because of how they would get back. So they’re not using a bus anymore and friends and neighbours are worried they might be isolated.”

Shropshire Council have been approached for comment.