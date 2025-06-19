Access improvement plans for Shropshire nature reserve set to be approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT) wants to widen the existing access, enlarge the parking/turning area, and form a forestry track at the Hope Valley Nature Reserve, off the A488 near Minsterley. The scheme also includes culverting of ditches and is part of an ongoing ancient woodland restoration project being carried out by Shropshire Hills National Landscape and SWT.

Full permission is required because the access is onto a classified highway, but otherwise ‘permitted development’ rights would have applied.

However, the wider tree felling/timber extraction operations do not require planning permission and are already authorised under a felling licence issued by the Forestry Commission.

No objections have been raised by consultees, while no public comments have been made.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust want to improve the access at Hope Valley Nature Reserve. Picture: Google

“The development is acceptable in principle because it is reasonably necessary in connection with the site’s established uses, principally as forestry land but also as a nature reserve open to visiting members of the public,” said a planning officer.

“A covering letter submitted with the application explains that the proposals have been developed in accordance with the relevant Forestry Commission guidelines and in consultation with a local timber haulage company, with the layout and construction of the widened entrance, extended hardstanding and new track being suitable for safe access by self-loading six-wheel rigid lorries, which are the largest vehicles likely to be used here.

“The widened and resurfaced entrance and enlarged hardstanding would improve access and parking/turning/loading space for forestry vehicles, and longer-term for visitors to the nature reserve.

“Whilst visibility splays along the A488 will technically remain substandard for a de-restricted road, and the initial tarmacked section of the entrance shorter than usual for commercial traffic, officers find them acceptable since they would offer clear betterment over the current situation.”

Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee will discuss the scheme next Tuesday (June 24).