Newport Carnival lives up to 'bigger than ever' pledge on a 'proud' day for the town as thousands turn out

Thousands flocked to the town's High Street for the return of the annual event and a day packed with fun in the form of shows, music and activities.

The vibrant parade saw Newport transformed into an oasis of colour and delighted the masses who lined the streets.

Organisers had promised that the eighth event of its kind would be "bigger than ever", and despite the threat of rain, residents and visitors turned out in their numbers to ensure it lived up to the billing.

The festivities kicked off at 10am with the crowning of the Royal Party, then the float procession began at 12pm. Awards were given to the best floats in the parade, which featured local organisations and schools.

There were performances from Telford's own singing star of The Voice, Callum Doignie, who entertained the crowds with his band Callum and the Pookies, and dozens of motorbikes delighted crowds as they rode through the town.