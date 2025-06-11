Newport Carnival to return 'bigger than ever' this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The final countdown is on for the return of Newport Carnival this Saturday, June 14.

Every year, hundreds of visitors flock to the market town to enjoy the vibrant parade and take part in a day of free festivities.

A spokesperson for the organisers said the event would be "packed with colour, creativity, and community spirit".

They added: "Newport Carnival is back and bigger than ever! Whether you’re a regular or it’s your first time, there’s something for everyone – families, friends, and visitors alike.

"Come and support local talent, cheer on your favourite floats, and soak in the carnival atmosphere."

This year’s carnival is set to feature the usual lively mix of entertainment along with a variety of food and drink stalls to enjoy throughout the day.

The high street festivities are kick off at 10am with the crowning of the Royal Party, while the float procession will set off at 12pm.

A packed day of entertainment includes a performance at 1pm from The Voice star Callum Doignie, with his band Callum and the Pookies.

As will previous years, several road closures are planned for the day.

From 6am to 8pm, road closures will be enforced along High Street, Upper Bar, Lower Bar, St Mary’s Street, New Street and Stafford Street.

As in previous years, Wellington Road, Audley Avenue, Avenue Road South, Granville Avenue, Avenue Road and Audley Road will be closed to traffic between the hours of 11am and 2pm for the procession.

This year, Salters Lane will also be closed from 11am to 2pm, so it can be used as an exit route for floats in order to help keep the procession flowing.