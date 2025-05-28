Road closure details revealed for Newport Carnival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport Carnival is making its much-anticipated return to the market town on Saturday, June 14.

Each year, the event draws hundreds of visitors to the town centre, where crowds gather along the streets to enjoy the vibrant parade and take part in a day of free festivities.

This year’s carnival, which has the theme 'Let's get Creative!', will feature a lively mix of entertainment along with a variety of food and drink stalls to enjoy throughout the day.

The high street festivities kick off at 10am with the crowning of the Royal Party, while the float procession will set off at 12pm.

A packed day of entertainment includes a performance at 1pm from The Voice star Callum Doignie, with his band Callum and the Pookies.

To accommodate the event, several road closures are planned for the day.

From 6am to 8pm, road closures will be enforced along High Street, Upper Bar, Lower Bar, St Mary’s Street, New Street and Stafford Street.

As in previous years, Wellington Road, Audley Avenue, Avenue Road South, Granville Avenue, Avenue Road and Audley Road will be closed to traffic between the hours of 11am and 2pm for the procession.

This year, Salters Lane will also be closed from 11am to 2pm, so it can be used as an exit route for floats in order to help keep the procession flowing.

A spokesperson for the carnival committee said: "Last year, the large number of floats caused a significant backup at the bottom of the High Street, which unfortunately prevented the full procession from completing its route.

"To avoid the same issue this year, we’ve been granted approval to use Salters Lane as an exit route for floats. This will allow them to safely proceed to a designated dismount area, ensuring all floats are able to complete the full procession."

Signed diversions will be in place during the road closures.