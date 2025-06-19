Emergency services rush to rescue schoolboy with broken foot in Shropshire beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, at 4:19pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 18).

Two fire engines including the incident support unit were dispatched from Church Stretton’s station.

Fire crews from Church Stretton's station rescued a 13-year-old boy on a school trip to Carding Mill Valley yesterday afternoon. Photo: Church Stretton/Facebook

An update was shared on the station’s official social media channels to raise awareness in which a spokesperson said that upon arrival, crews found a 13-year-old boy who had fallen on the hillside and broke his leg.

He was on a school trip to the area and was rescued firstly by Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd NT.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service who were also on the scene had stabilised the boy while the firefighters carried the teenager using a scoop stretcher down the hillside to where the ambulance was waiting for him to transport him to The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station/Facebook

“Another incident with good team working throughout on this successful rescue,” the spokesperson said.

“And at the end of the incident the National Trust were kind enough to give us ice creams all round which was very much appreciated in the warm weather we’re having, so many thanks to them.”

The incident concluded at 5:09pm.