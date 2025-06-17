Newport Music Club 50th Anniversary Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Svetlana and Slava first visited in 2017 and then, by popular demand, returned in October 2022. Multiple award winners, Svetlana and Slava both trained and met at the Royal Northern College of Music. We can’t wait to see them again!

Slava Sidorenko piano and Svetlana Mochalova cello

This will be an evening of beautiful romantic music with works by Beethoven, Debussy, Ginastera, Brahms and Rachmaninov. The programme culminates with the Mendelssohn Cello Sonata No. 2 in D major.

Do come along to hear for yourself on Saturday, 12 July at 7pm at Cosy Hall, Newport TF10 7LD. A warm welcome awaits.

Tickets are £15 adult/£5 child & student (cash or cheque). Tickets available from ‘Bobby’s’ cafe in Newport, or at the door on the day. We do hope that you will join us.

Contact the Music Club at chairman@newportmusicclub.org or phone 07726 959233 to confirm the number of adults and children tickets you would like to reserve. To discover more visit our website newportmusicclub.org.