Two people treated by paramedics after late night house fire breaks out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, in Broomfield Road, Newport, was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 1.12am.

Three fire crews and the aerial ladder platform were dispatched to the scene.

The fire service said that two people had managed to get themselves out of the house, and that a number of firefighters wore breathing equipment as they battled to put out the blaze inside.

After the fire was out the crews used the aerial ladder platform to check the roof of the home.

Three fire crews attended the scene. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington.

Amber Watch said a man and a woman had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

A social media post from the crew said: "Amber Watch alerted along with wholetime colleagues from Telford and Wellington at 1.13am to reports of a house fire, persons reported in the Newport area.

"On arrival, smoke was seen issuing from the property with 1x female who had managed to get herself out of the property.

Three fire crews attended the scene. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington.

"Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire with several firefighters being committed wearing BA, before requesting the ALP to attend in order to inspect the roof of the property and damp down as required.

"1x female casualty and 1x male casualty in care of ambulance service. We wish both a very speedy recovery!"