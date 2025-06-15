Newport nursery launches latest attempt to relocate and expand after previous plans 'thwarted' by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Childrensworld Newport at Mere Park Garden Centre have submitted another application to change the use and move into a vacant retail unit nearby.

Initial plans, submitted last year, hoped to use the former Outdoor Focus store to expand their childcare provision.

It's a move they said would create 10 additional full-time jobs and allow the nursery to accommodate 118 children ranging in age from 0 to 11 years old - up from its current capacity of 97.

The plans included the creation of a first-floor level within the 485 square metre building and the creation of a 26-space car park and external play area.

Despite two dozens parents and residents demonstrating their support for the plans, Telford & Wrekin Council determined the proposal would amount to “undesirable encroachment” into rural land and would lead to an “unrestricted and unlimited sprawl of development.”

After the ruling, a spokesperson for Childrensworld Newport called the decision "peverse" and "on a number of points factually wrong".

At the time, they said they would be considering appealing the decision with the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Unit 4 at Mere Park Garden Centre, where Childrensworld nursery are hoping to relocate. Photo: Google

Now, another planning application has been submitted by the nursery, which "seeks to address the reasons for refusal in order to present the Council the opportunity to avoid the appeal".

In the latest application, it's argued that the land to the south of the unit has been previously developed and the application would therefore not be an encroachment onto rural land.

The applicants argue: "The external areas that surround Unit 4, and which are within the boundary of the application site, comprise an outdoor area surrounding the building, hard surfaced delivery access, paths and an outdoor sales/display area that has been partially hard surfaced in loose stone. A shipping container has also been stored on the site.

"Unit 4 has accommodated ‘development’ over a period of time in excess of 20 years. The site has evidently been used for uses that require planning permission. It has, therefore, been developed."

The latest application has already received the support of two residents. One, Mr Kendall, stated: "I do not understand why the council have thwarted previous attempts to improve this essential service for working parents.

"It creates employment, facilitates employment and is a valuable social asset that should be actively encouraged by all."

The latest application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0407