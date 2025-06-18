Popular homeware and gift shop in Newport to launch lifestyle collection after owners 'inundated' with requests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

BlueSky Home & Gifts in High Street, Newport, will be launching its very own ladies clothing collection for its customers.

The owners behind the business, which sells a range of items for decorating the home and gifts for all occasions, announced their decision to introduce the new lines on the brand’s social media channels.

The post said they were overwhelmed with requests to offer women’s clothing - and the last few weeks have been spent sourcing new suppliers and handpicking items they hope their customers will love.

BlueSky Home & Gifts in Newport is expanding its collection to offer women's fashion too. Photo: BlueSky/Google

The Facebook post said: “We have recently been inundated with messages and requests from our lovely customers asking us to continue ourselves with a ladies clothing range in store.

“While our interests have been about home interiors and gifts, we absolutely adore clothes and have a keen eye for ladies' fashion.

“So after some serious consideration, lots of talks and wondering if we should give it a go, we've made a very last minute decision to bring you our very own ladies lifestyle collection.

“We have always sold a range of ladies bags, jewellery and accessories and feel a selection of clothing will compliment these perfectly alongside our home collections and gifts and bring all things

“Home and lifestyle together and under one roof.

“We have been busy over [the] last couple of weeks sourcing new suppliers and handpicking pieces we hope you'll adore and have purchased some new furniture for the shop.

“We also had some amazing new home interior pieces and gifts arrive in store . Some gorgeous bags and have added a brand new stockist of the most beautiful jewellery... we can't wait for you to see our new jewellery station!”

The owners also said they hope that the new range will give the shop “some much needed boost in sales” in the difficult economic climate right now.

“Thank you as always for being here,” the post continued.

“Sales or lack of them have hit us hard this year and then with the announcement of a number of similar shops closing down it feels as though to us people are not using our high street quite as much.

“Please do continue to support small businesses and shop local if you can.

“Our website will be coming very soon and will feature all items across the home and lifestyle range that you see in store to make your shopping experience even more convenient.”

Find out more information about BlueSky Home & Gifts via the official social media channels.