Shropshire MP 'committed to unleashing rural prosperity' by raising profiles of local business in the south

Stuart Anderson chaired a round table discussion event in partnership with the county's trade representative on Thursday, May 29.

The event was hosted by Bridgnorth Aluminium, one of the constituency's largest employers.

Also in attendance were Jesmonite, ClickingMad, SNG Barratt, Dulson Training, Shropshire Council, Good2Great, Rosie Consulting, and NFU Mutual.

Stuart Anderson is aiming for rural prosperity. Photo: Stuart Anderson MP

The discussion focused on key challenges facing businesses in south Shropshire — from public transport and space for expansion to job prospects and affordable housing.

Stuart said that it was fantastic to see so many like-minded people working together to find solutions and improve opportunities for local communities.

He added: “I am committed to unleashing rural prosperity by engaging with and raising the profile of the local business community in South Shropshire.

“So, it was excellent to host a roundtable discussion event with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, which does so much to champion the needs of local industry.

“I am grateful to Bridgnorth Aluminium and to the many other local businesses that attended. South Shropshire is full of optimism for the future and I look forward to unlocking its full potential.

“Working together is how we’ll build a stronger future for South Shropshire."

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Roundtable sessions like these are really important for us, because they allow us to hear first-hand some of the key issues which are impacting local businesses.

“We covered a broad range of topics, from the impact of employer National Insurance and National Minimum Wage rises, to recruitment, training, and broader topics around infrastructure, law and order.

“We are always keen to ensure the voice of Shropshire business is heard in the corridors of power at Westminster – particularly around some of the issues facing rural areas.

“We want to be the driving force for a thriving economy, strong partnerships, and resilient growth in Shropshire, delivering a measurable impact for businesses and the community.”

Shaun Carvill, managing director of Clickingmad Ltd, said: “It was a pleasure to take part in the recent roundtable discussion hosted at Bridgnorth Aluminium.

“These kinds of events are invaluable – they give local businesses a voice and allow us to highlight the real challenges we face on the ground. I’m encouraged by Stuart Anderson MP’s willingness to listen and engage directly with the business community. The meeting was constructive, and I look forward to seeing how some of the issues raised can be taken forward into meaningful action."

Sally Themans of Good2Great based on the High Street, which runs 'Love Bridgnorth' said: “It was useful to share experiences with a number of other Bridgnorth businesses - from the largest employer in town to smaller SMEs - as many of our challenges are the same.

“Often around recruitment and retention, as well as access to transport and connectivity. Whilst we strive to make Bridgnorth an attractive place to visit and shop in - we also need to make it attractive to live and work in which is what keeps our town, as well as our local economy, thriving.

“We hope that Stuart will be able to bring some of the takeaways to central government so Shropshire - and Bridgnorth - isn't forgotten."

This is the latest stage in Stuart's plan to unleash rural prosperity.

It seeks to enable the right economic environment for every business in South Shropshire to thrive.

As part of his plan, Stuart has committed to listening to the needs of local business, supporting local opportunities, and delivering funding to unlock rural growth.

Formally established in 1990, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce represents thousands of businesses across the county. The Chamber is one of 53 accredited chambers in the UK who are locally trusted champions of businesses, places, and global trade.

Stuart has also launched his 'Shop Local' campaign to hear directly from residents and businesses about the future of our High Streets.

This has started in Bridgnorth and will soon head to other market towns in South Shropshire. Stuart said over 1,000 residents have taken part so far.