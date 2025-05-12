Bridgnorth residents and businesses urged to have their say on the future of the town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In his 'Bridgnorth: Shop Local' consultation, Stuart is seeking views from both residents and local businesses. Launched on May 12, he wants to find out both what is great about Bridgnorth and what the barriers are that hold back businesses and residents from making the most of the town.

Questions in Stuart's survey include factors that encourage people to spend time in Bridgnorth, the sectors that they support or operate in, and the changes they would like to see implemented locally.

Stuart has said that the findings of his survey will shared with both Shropshire Council and Government Ministers. It will then inform his plan to preserve and enhance local towns and rural economies across South Shropshire.

It is part of his wider plan to unleash rural propsperity, which aims to raise the profile of local industries and unlock local growth so businesses can flourish. Tourism in Shropshire brought in more than £209.5 million to the local economy between 2021 and 2023 - with more than 10 million day visits and 2.9 million bednights in the county.

Stuart has joined forces with Sally Themans who founded Love Bridgnorth as a community business group that seeks to promote the town, particularly its high street businesses and tourism footfall. Photo: Stuart Anderson MP

As part of a week of events to celebrate Bridgnorth, Stuart has joined forces with Sally Themans who founded Love Bridgnorth as a community business group that seeks to promote the town, particularly its high street businesses and tourism footfall.

This year, Love Bridgnorth celebrates its tenth anniversary. The initiative has a combined social media following of more than 18,000 and is now run by a team of administrators who are united in their love for the town and ambition to see it succeed in the future.

Stuart has said the campaign is particularly important, as the government has cut the budget available to its 'GREAT' flagship tourism promotion campaign by almost half. This is despite tourism being the UK's third-largest service export, directly contributing £58 billion to the UK economy.

In Parliament, Stuart has held Ministers to account on action to reduce the number of empty retail units on high streets such as Ludlow and Bridgnorth. He has now called on Ministers to produce a rural tourism strategy – with an action plan to support local initiatives like Love Bridgnorth.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "From speaking to local businesses and residents, I know that everyone holds Bridgnorth in the highest regard. However, increased costs and reduced footfall has hit the town.

"To support the revival of our high streets, I am seeking the views of local residents and businesses in my new survey. So, I am asking everyone to spend five minutes to fill in my survey and support our local towns. The findings will shape my plan, as I work with key stakeholders to ensure that Bridgnorth and our other market towns can thrive."

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth said: "Our high streets are the heartbeat of our towns – places where we connect, support local jobs, and build community. At Love Bridgnorth, we believe that thriving high streets don’t just happen – they rely on all of us choosing to shop local, attend local events, and champion the independent businesses that make our town unique. When we support our high street, we’re investing in the future of our community.”