Stuart Anderson will run for South Shropshire seat at next general election after being re-adopted

Mr Anderson has been re-adopted by the South Shropshire Conservative Association, 10 months into his first term in office.

He will therefore bid to retain his seat at the next general election that must be called by August 2029.

The motion to re-adopt Mr Anderson was passed by members of the association at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, May 30.

He achieved a majority of 1,624 in the General Election last July. And, despite undergoing reconstructive surgery following historic injuries sustained during his time in the Armed Forces, Mr Anderson said he has submitted more than 670 written questions and dealt with more than 7,000 enquiries.

At the AGM, Mr Anderson spoke of his "long-term commitment" to South Shropshire. The MP has spent more than 40 years in the Marches having grown up in Herefordshire before he joined the Armed Forces after leaving school.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson

Mr Anderson spoke of his delight to campaign for funding through the Hospital Transformation Programme, and against the closure of the recycling centres in Craven Arms and Bridgnorth and closure of Post Office services in Clunton and Clunbury.

The South Shropshire MP said he now hopes to secure the creation of banking hubs within his constituency after the closure of Lloyds bank branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth, and said he will continue to campaign against the 'family farm tax', for improved mobile connectivity and support for community hospitals amongst others.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "It is a great honour to have been re-adopted as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire just 10 months in my first term in office.

"I have spent more than 40 years of my life in the Marches, having grown up in Herefordshire and spent much of my childhood in Shropshire.

"I am humbled to represent, as its MP, an area that is so close to my heart. These are vital times for Shropshire, and my plan sets out how I will champion the needs and aspirations of our while community to ensure that it can flourish in the years ahead."