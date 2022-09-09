Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scores of Shropshire border properties without power for nearly a day

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

Up to 113 properties on the south Shropshire border were without electricity for nearly a day.

The Burford area. Photo: Google
The Burford area. Photo: Google

A fault on the underground power network in the Burford and Rochford area was detected at 8.23pm on Thursday.

Engineers from Western Power Distribution were in the area in just over one hour and were working on restoring the fault.

Power for some started to be restored in the early hours of Friday but power for all properties was only successfully brought back on for all customers at 4.38pm on Friday.

Western Power Distribution said it was sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News