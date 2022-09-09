Scores of Shropshire border properties without power for nearly a day

A fault on the underground power network in the Burford and Rochford area was detected at 8.23pm on Thursday.
Engineers from Western Power Distribution were in the area in just over one hour and were working on restoring the fault.
Power for some started to be restored in the early hours of Friday but power for all properties was only successfully brought back on for all customers at 4.38pm on Friday.
Western Power Distribution said it was sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.