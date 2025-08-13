Shrewsbury Men’s Shed prepared the benches, which are now in The Square.

Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council provided the funding.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Alex Wagner and Shrewsbury Town Council clerk Helen Ball take a look at one of the refurbished benches in The Square. Shrewsbury Men's Shed renovated the seating for the busy town centre spot, with funding from the town council, Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury BID

The town council now plans to work with the men’s shed on an ongoing basis.

Shrewsbury Men’s Shed is a community group providing space for men to meet, share skills and work on meaningful local projects.

This initiative links in with the work of the town council’s Stepping Up team, which focuses on tackling areas of Shrewsbury in need of improvement – from seating to planting and general maintenance.

Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “This kind of project really shows the power of local partnerships.

“The refurbished benches are a fantastic addition to The Square and a great example of how we can refresh and reuse rather than replace.

“It also complements the work being done by our Stepping Up Team around the town – making spaces more welcoming, accessible and cared for.

“Lots of people appreciate the seating in the town centre, and it’s brilliant to see it improved in such a sustainable way.”

Shrewsbury Men’s Shed has also begun a rolling programme of restoring litter bins across the town. The town council expects to save thousands of pounds of public money compared to the cost of buying new bins.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We’re really pleased to support this kind of positive, practical work in the town centre.

“Shrewsbury Men’s Shed is making a real difference by enhancing the public realm with high-quality, community-driven improvements.

“This project shows how local organisations can work together to improve the town for everyone.”

Simon Rouse, chairman of Shrewsbury Men’s Shed, said: “We’re proud to have been able to support the local community with this project.

“Restoring the benches has given our members a meaningful way to contribute their skills and energy to the town.

“It’s fantastic to see the results in place and being appreciated by the public.”

The installation of the benches comes after a standout year for the group, who were awarded UK Men’s Shed of the Year in November 2024.