Ludlow residents asked to choose new play equipment after previous facilities damaged

The town council is seeking feedback through a public survey on potential new equipment at Housman Crescent.

Proposals include four different options for the new play equipment. Option one proposes replacing the current equipment with a new wooden climbing frame.

Option one, via: Ludlow Town Council

Option two says new equipment including a 'rock n bowl carousel', a Skiddaw summit dome climbing frame, and a burmah balancing bridge could be sourced.

Option two, via: Ludlow Town Council

Meanwhile, option three states a spinning disk, climbing frame and log walkway could be purchased, and option four proposes installing a fire truck, tipi carousel, and duo climber.

Option three, via: Ludlow Town Council

Option four, via: Ludlow Town Council

The options listed on the survey provide a breakdown of the age ranges the different play equipment is aimed at, and asks residents to choose a preference.

The new equipment will replace old facilities that have been removed, and the town council says responses to the survey will "help shape the future of the play area, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of local families and children".

A Ludlow Town Council spokesperson said: "Earlier this year a piece of play equipment was damaged and subsequently removed; we are pleased to be able to ask the public what they think should replace it."

Feedback from the consultation will be presented at the council's next services committee for consideration on Wednesday, October 16.

Adding to the online survey, the town council is also holding a series of in-person consultations at Housman Crescent, giving residents the opportunity to share their thoughts directly.

These will take place on Wednesday, September 18 between 12.30pm and 4pm, on Monday, September 23 between 8am and 12pm, and on Thursday, October 3 from 1pm to 5pm.

The online survey will remain open until Monday, October 7 and can be completed at ludlow.gov.uk/news/housman-crescent-consultation.