Ludlow home to be demolished to make way for 66-bed care home

Plans for a new 66-bed care home for the elderly in Ludlow have been approved by Shropshire Council.

The application, by Care Developments Ltd, was submitted to the local authority in May.

It proposed that the detached, two-storey house known as The Oaklands on Bromfield Road would be demolished to make way for the new care home.