Watch nostalgic video and peer back in time with 13 photos as ironmonger set to shut after 160 years
A traditional family ironmonger shop that has served Ludlow for 160 years is calling it a day.
Rickards, a shop that has been familiar to generations of Ludlovians since the time of Queen Victoria, will close its doors for the final time today.
So before everything is cleared out of Rickards for new owners, the Shropshire Star took the opportunity to have one last look around at this veritable time capsule.
These views will have been familiar to millions of locals and tourists alike over the years since 1864, as the shop held pride of place at Bull Ring.
Photographer Jamie Ricketts took the opportunity to photograph it from every angle, for posterity's sake.
In times past the entrance to the shop was where lots of goods would be on display, like a scene from hit shop comedy Open All Hours.