Duo behind maternity unit development in Ludlow reveal their community hub plans

Anabelle de Gersigny and Matthew Wade who run award-winning Hundred House Coffee have launched a new Ludlow roastery and a separate creative community hub.

The pair have taken over a former maternity hospital in the heart of Ludlow to further expand their growing sustainable coffee business, but also give back to their local community.

As part of the development, a large community hub with co-working spaces is being created for people to rent, as well as a place to host programme of creative events that are set to run throughout the year.

The scheme has caused some controversy, after Annabelle and Matthew applied for an alcohol licence and the former maternity unit, but they insist there will be no bar at the hub and the drinks licence is only to allow for an occasional glass of wine at an arts showcase or film night.

Anabelle said: “We are really excited to get working on the project and to open the doors to Gather as soon as possible. We are committed to bringing something exciting and progressive to East Hamlet in Ludlow.