'No loss of your banking data' says Shropshire venue as it works to kill spam email invader

Ludlow Assembly Rooms has told its customers that no personal or banking information has been compromised through the spam/phishing emails that have been purporting to be from the venue.

A spokesperson said: "Further to our communication regarding spam/phishing emails, I am writing to assure you that no personal or banking information has been compromised.

"Our ticketing platform is an entirely independent third party secure system, architecturally completely separate from our server and computers within the building at Ludlow Assembly Rooms."

The spokesperson added that in order to comply with UK and global legislation, the venue neither has access to, nor does it store any customer payment information.

"Online payments for tickets are carried out anonymously and remotely from us by the global payment merchant service used by the vast majority of online retailers.

"There is no possibility of that information being breached by this completely localised spam email generator."

They added that the venue's website and ticketing service remained fully secure and functional and completely unaffected.

Some of the venue's internal email addresses have been affected by a ‘phishing’ scam.

And venue says it will "NEVER email customers with requests for payment by links".

The spokesperson said: "If you receive any suspicious emails from our domain or you are not sure if they are genuine, please forward them to lar.spamemail@gmail.com

"We have created this special Gmail account to safeguard the controls we now have in place to kill the spam email generator.

"We would like to assure you again that this is purely a localised email problem and controls are now in place to eradicate the problem. There has been absolutely no breach of any data, sensitive or otherwise."

Customers with queries can email the venue at lar.spamemail@gmail.com