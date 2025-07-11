Restaurant-goer fractured man's skull in fight outside Telford Indian - before brother was stabbed in revenge

Kieron Hill, aged 26, lashed out after an argument at the Chasni restaurant in King Street, Dawley, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was shown sickening footage of Hill punching the victim, who fell backwards and hit his head on the road hard after the fight spilled out into the street on December 23, 2020.

Hill and his brother then fled the scene.

Chasni in Dawley, Telford. Picture: Google

The victim was rushed to hospital and found to have a fractured cheekbone, multiple fractures to the base of his skull, a bleed between his skull and his brain and facial bruising.

But, miraculously, he was discharged not long after and has suffered no serious, lasting physical damage.

That, however, was not the end of the conflict, as the court was told that revenge was taken on the victim’s behalf.