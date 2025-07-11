Newly revamped pub in Shropshire market town to reopen with a family fun day

The Gaskell Arms in Much Wenlock closed for refurbishment on May 26.

The hotel and restaurant, which dates back to the 17th century, closed to allow for extensive renovations to the interior following the take over of the pub by new owners, the Valiant Pub Company.

Spencer Pitt and Lisa Earles have taken over the running of the pub, after running the successful Elephant & Castle pub in Dawley, Telford .

To celebrate the reopening next Wednesday, the pub is holding a Family Fun Day the following Saturday.

SHROPSHIRE COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 02/07/25. Spencer Pitt and Lisa Earles - who also recently took over the Elephant and Castle in Dawley, Telford - has taken over The Gaskell Arms in Much Wenlock which he says is in its final stages of refurbishment.

Spencer and Lisa said: “To celebrate, we’re hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday July 19 filled with fun, food, games, and entertainment for all ages.

“We’re inviting local businesses, makers, and community groups to get involved – whether you’d like to run a stall, showcase your work, or just join the festivities.

“If you would like a stall or to be part of the event, Please send us a direct message or email us at GaskellArms.muchwenlock@valiantpubs.com

“Let’s make it a fantastic day for the whole community!”