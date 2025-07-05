'We are bringing it back to life' - Much-loved hotel and restaurant in heart of Shropshire town will reopen this month

The Gaskell Arms on Bourton Road will reopen its doors to visitors on Wednesday, July 16, under the new direction of Spencer Pitt and Lisa Earles.

The 17th-century coaching inn turned hotel and restaurant was purchased by the Valiant Pub Company earlier this year and is currently closed while it undergoes extensive refurbishment.

Spencer, who also runs the Elephant & Castle pub in Dawley, Telford, said the entire ground floor of the building has been refurbished including its bar and dining areas, alongside each of its hotel rooms that will feature new furniture, curtains, and carpets.