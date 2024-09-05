Much-loved pub set to re-open with new boss after being closed for more than three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Elephant and Castle on Dawley High Street, which closed during the coronavirus pandemic, has been taken over by the Valiant Pub Company and will be run by local Spencer Jordan-Pitt, who has more than 14 years of experience in the industry.

The Dawley local, who has run several pubs in the West Midlands, says he has always thought about running the pub 'one day' - when walking past on a daily occurrence - and has now been handed the keys to the near 300-year-old listed building.

Refurbishment works inside the Elephant and Castle, which is dog friendly and will offer local cask ales, are on-going and expected to last until September 16. The pub's works began in mid-August and includes all new flooring, furniture, a bar area, dining area, bar pumps and more.

With a new lick of paint outside too, Dawley is set to regain one if its most-popular high-street destinations.