'Downright stupid' McDonald's-munching car thief 'narrowly missed' lorries on wrong side of A5 in 100mph chase

Prolific vehicle thief Callum Roberts “narrowly missed” oncoming lorries in one piece of madcap driving as he tried to evade capture.

The 20-year-old drove a stolen BMW and pinched a Citroen within a fortnight of each other, stopping off for fast food both times and sparking police chases around Shrewsbury.

The first theft came just two weeks after he had been released from custody following a jail term received for stealing another car.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was first told how a BMW was stolen from the St Julian’s Friars car park in the town centre on the evening of February 15 this year.

Its owner had parked up at about 7.30pm and went to a pub to meet friends, but when he returned he found his car was missing.

Police were informed and officers on patrol near the Heathgates roundabout spotted the BMW in Old Heath. They followed it.

Roberts was behind the wheel, and he began driving through residential streets at speed so the officer driving the police car activated its blue lights.

The BMW turned into Coniston Road and back onto Whitchurch Road before entering Rosedale, speeding at up to 70mph in the built-up street.

Roberts then drove into Corndon Crescent and Meadow Farm Drive, mounting the public footpath before taking off along Sundorne Road.

He escaped police but the BMW’s on-board computer gave live parking data, and it was found dumped near a field in the early hours of the following day.

Rubbish from McDonald's helped police track Roberts down