Cafe theatre event promises a double-header with a difference

Giles Emerson, pictured left, as Arthur and Paul Rew as Bernard in the Tom Stoppard play New Found Land

Two Score Theatre Company will be presenting two plays either side of supper provided by Bill’s Kitchen over three consecutive nights – November 17, 18 and 19.

Each event, held in the convivial atmosphere of Oscar’s at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, will bring family and friends together at their own tables.

A spokesman for Two Score Theatre Company said: "We start with a ticklish, funny and beautifully written play by Tom Stoppard called New-Found-Land, a two-hander in which we are transported from a spare meeting room directly under Big Ben at Westminster to the Pacific Ocean via an extraordinary journey across America.

"After this action-packed 30 minutes, guests will be served supper prepared by Bill Sewell of Bill’s Kitchen.

"We can eat, drink and chat for an hour, while Oscar Teo plays guitar.

"Then it’s lights down again to watch George Bernard Shaw’s Overruled, a hilarious 45-minute observation of sexual rampancy and wife-swapping in privileged Edwardian society all neatly tucked up and disguised as reasonable behaviour.

"Is this howling, two-faced hypocrisy, or is it just the everyday, well-veneered front of ladies and gentlemen of that era? It all seems too familiar."

The spokesman added: "This is a rare opportunity to enjoy plays that are timeless in their humour, poignant in their satirical content and written by masters of their craft."

Doors open at 7pm for curtains up at 7.30 pm.