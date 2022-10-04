Notification Settings

Ludlow Racecourse sets new date for cancelled brewery race day

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire brewery's race day - cancelled for Wednesday because of hard ground - has been re-organised for the end of November.

Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse.
Ludlow Racecourse took the decision to call off its first event of the season at the weekend after discovering that there had not been enough rain to make the ground soft enough.

A spokesman for the race course said: "We are VERY excited to announce that we have been able to arrange another Ludlow Brewery day on Wednesday November 30."

The racecourse thanked people for their support regarding the cancellation of Wednesday's meeting.

Its new first race of the season has been scheduled for Thursday, October 20.

A decision over cancelling Wedneday's meeting was made "on the grounds that the going was unsafe to race on due to the acute shortage of annual rainfall."

Friday's storm only produced 6mm of rain and the course's reservoir can't be refilled from the river due to water conservation restrictions.

Tickets brought for Wednesday can be kept and used on November 30. Packages and badges bought online and through the office will be refunded in full.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

