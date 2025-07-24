Shifnal man, 41, accused of sexually assaulting schoolgirl will face trial in summer 2027

Richard Bourne, aged 41, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday (July 22) for trial arrangements to be made after he pleaded not guilty to the charges at Telford Magistrates Court.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Newport in 2023, between June 1 and July 1.

Judge Anthony Lowe set a trial date of June 7, 2027. It is estimated it will take four to five days.