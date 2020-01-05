Menu

MP's call for new task force to catch Shropshire charity shop burglars

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

The Wrekin's MP has urged West Mercia's police and crime commissioner to set up a dedicated police team to catch those responsible for recent charity shop burglaries.

Assistant manager Jenny Day outside the Mind shop in Bridgnorth that was burgled

Mark Pritchard said that he met with John Campion and raised the issue of a string of break-ins at charity shops across Shropshire.

Six charity shops in the county have been burgled since Christmas: Cancer Research UK, Blue Cross and Oxfam shops in Ludlow; Mind and Cancer Research UK in Bridgnorth; and the Cuan Wildlife Rescue shop in Much Wenlock.

Over the Welsh border, a British Heart Foundation shop in Welshpool was also struck.

Late last year there was also a prolonged spate of charity shop raids in Oakengates, Telford, where some shops were burgled as many as three times, as well as in Shifnal.

A number of the affected shops were forced to close temporarily because of the damage and mess caused.

Mr Pritchard said: "These break-ins are spreading – and causing huge distress for staff, volunteers and donors of those charity shops affected.

"These vile criminals must be stopped and be named and shamed. Robbing from charity shops is a new low even for burglars."

He asked Mr Campion to set up a dedicated task force with the intention of stopping the people responsible for the break-ins.

