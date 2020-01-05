MP's call for new task force to catch Shropshire charity shop burglars

Mark Pritchard said that he met with John Campion and raised the issue of a string of break-ins at charity shops across Shropshire.

Six charity shops in the county have been burgled since Christmas: Cancer Research UK, Blue Cross and Oxfam shops in Ludlow; Mind and Cancer Research UK in Bridgnorth; and the Cuan Wildlife Rescue shop in Much Wenlock.

Over the Welsh border, a British Heart Foundation shop in Welshpool was also struck.

Late last year there was also a prolonged spate of charity shop raids in Oakengates, Telford, where some shops were burgled as many as three times, as well as in Shifnal.

A number of the affected shops were forced to close temporarily because of the damage and mess caused.

Mr Pritchard said: "These break-ins are spreading – and causing huge distress for staff, volunteers and donors of those charity shops affected.

"These vile criminals must be stopped and be named and shamed. Robbing from charity shops is a new low even for burglars."

He asked Mr Campion to set up a dedicated task force with the intention of stopping the people responsible for the break-ins.