Advertising
MP's call for new task force to catch Shropshire charity shop burglars
The Wrekin's MP has urged West Mercia's police and crime commissioner to set up a dedicated police team to catch those responsible for recent charity shop burglaries.
Mark Pritchard said that he met with John Campion and raised the issue of a string of break-ins at charity shops across Shropshire.
Six charity shops in the county have been burgled since Christmas: Cancer Research UK, Blue Cross and Oxfam shops in Ludlow; Mind and Cancer Research UK in Bridgnorth; and the Cuan Wildlife Rescue shop in Much Wenlock.
Over the Welsh border, a British Heart Foundation shop in Welshpool was also struck.
Late last year there was also a prolonged spate of charity shop raids in Oakengates, Telford, where some shops were burgled as many as three times, as well as in Shifnal.
A number of the affected shops were forced to close temporarily because of the damage and mess caused.
Mr Pritchard said: "These break-ins are spreading – and causing huge distress for staff, volunteers and donors of those charity shops affected.
"These vile criminals must be stopped and be named and shamed. Robbing from charity shops is a new low even for burglars."
He asked Mr Campion to set up a dedicated task force with the intention of stopping the people responsible for the break-ins.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.