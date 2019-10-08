Signs going up in bid to reduce hedgehog road deaths around Ludlow

Signs are going up around Ludlow in areas that have seen a high number of casualties to raise awareness of the presence of hedgehogs on the roads during dark evenings and nights.

The initiative has been launched by Ailie Hill, founder of Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue, and has received support from local businesses, councillors and residents.

The charity, based in the town centre, helps up to 300 of the creatures every year and wants to see Ludlow become a 'hedgehog-friendly' town.

It is asking businesses and residents who have private verges or fencing to display the new 'Slow – Hedgehogs' sign to remind drivers to look out for animals on the road.

Although the Department for Transport also has a new road sign that alerts drivers to hedgehogs and other small mammals, these would need to be approved and installed by Shropshire Council.

Awareness

Ailie said: "We have had lots of hedgehogs brought to us, especially from Weeping Cross Lane and Parys Road, this year.

"Clearly there is a good population of hedgehogs in these areas but there are also far too many road casualties.

"This can leave young hedgehogs orphaned and they need to be found and hand-reared.

"So to try to raise awareness we have created our own road sign that we want to put up in the hedgehog hotspots across the town."

Other hotspots include Sidney Road, Sheet Road and Fishmore Road.

People who would like to display one of the signs can contact ludlowhedgehogtown@gmail.com.