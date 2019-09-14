Relaunch planned at Ludlow charity art studio hit by flooding

Loudwater Studio in Ludlow was forced to close in June when a combination of heavy rainfall and a blocked drain caused raw sewage to pour into the premises.

The studio, on the Burway Trading Estate, is part of Vision Homes Association, a charity that supports people with visual impairments and other complex disabilities.

It was initially hoped that the studio would re-open by September, but more problems were thrown up in the process of completing the repairs which have set the refurbishment back.

Nikki Hook, business development manager, said she now hoped to see it reopen in November.

"We have still got a lot of work to do," said Nikki.

"What has held it up is that the sewage had travelled underneath the floor so all the floor had to come up.

"Then when they pulled the floor up and managed to get it all cleaned they realised there were more issues going on with the floor that the flooding had made worse.

"The building was originally used as a depot in one of the world wars so it is very old. Lots of investigation work had to be done.

"We are waiting for the new floor to go down now and then there is a process of decorating it and moving everything back in.

"Realistically we are looking at the beginning of November.

"Then there will be the whole process of getting our furniture back from storage and looking at how we want to furnish it.

"So our proper relaunch will probably be in the new year. A complete new start."

While their usual base has been out of action, Loudwater has been operating from a room in the Helena Lane building in Ludlow where Nikki said they had been welcomed "with open arms".

The relaunch will mark the start of a new chapter for the charity, which has been running for 15 years, with a new-look studio and the potential to expand its offering.

Nikki said: "We will be having zoned areas, so there will be a permanent ceramics area, a textiles area, a messy area, and quieter area.

"It is going to be fantastic, a lot more user friendly than before and we will be able to open it up to more uses. It will be available for more people to use and do bigger things."

Since the flooding, the community has rallied in support of the charity by raising money. A group of students completing their National Citizen Service have raised £700 and Cast Iron Culture gym is offering £1,000 worth of memberships in a raffle to people who donate £5 to the cause.

The studio is now appealing for volunteers to come forward to help with decorating and getting the space ready to re-open. Anyone interested can contact Nikki at the studio on 01584 877272.