A-road closed in both directions after crash
An A-road has been closed in both directions after a crash.
By Luke Powell
Published
West Mercia Police posted on social media at 8.10am that the A4103 was closed eastbound and westbound at a crossroads between Cradley and Newtown, east of Hereford.
The Hereford and Worcester Fire Service attended the incident and police are urging drivers to find an alternative route.
The AA's Traffic News website says the road is blocked due to the crash, and that there is heavy traffic.